Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Johnny Cash’s Stunning California Estate Sells for $1.85 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
An iconic California estate that Johnny Cash designed and custom built has sold for above asking price, and pictures show a rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. The legendary Man in Black built his 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot home in the hills above the rural California community of...
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable
The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
Time Out Global
Boy George's mansion is on sale for £17 million
If you looked inside Boy George’s head, we imagine it’d be full of gitter, supermodels and elaborate hats. It turns out, his home is similar. The ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer is selling his mansion in Hampstead for £17 million, and the decor is as outlandish as he is.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Nashville Property Goes Up for Sale: Take a Tour
Those searching for a new property to buy can have a piece of music history from Music City itself as the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn is selling her Nashville home. And, it certainly is everything we would have imagined. Loretta Lynn’s Rural Nashville Home Is A Luxurious Opportunity For...
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
Betty White's personal property including jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, and awards to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills
The late great Betty White's personal property - estimated to be worth around $2M - will be auctioned off this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills. Among the 1,500 lots of the national treasure's belongings includes her jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.
Inside Marilyn Monroe’s Homes, From Her Sherman Oaks Studio to Her New York Lake House
Marilyn Monroe famously died in her Brentwood home, but what about the houses she lived in? Here are some of them.
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
domino
Try Not to Be Charmed by This Cotswolds Home’s Crooked Walls and Fairy-Tale Fireplaces
Nestled in a lush English valley that’s so picturesque it even inspired a popular memoir, Trillgate Farm is the kind of place you usually only see in fairy tales. Dating back to 1680, the country cottage, located in the sought-after Cotswolds, has it all: colossal stone fireplaces, walking trails where you happily won’t have cell phone reception, and a croquet lawn. It’s little wonder that it charmed interior designer Lucy Cunningham’s latest client, an American family looking for a quintessential farmhouse to retreat to.
mansionglobal.com
Water Mill, New York, Home With 9,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 9,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive kitchen, offering a full array of professional appliances, large center island and a breakfast alcove overlooking the pool, opens to an informal living room warmed by its own fireplace. Articulate construction informs a residence that offers 9,000 SF+/- on three well-articulated levels of living space as a paneled entry opens to the stunning great room under coffered ceilings with a fireplace. A formal dining room, augmented by a large butlers pantry with wine closet, ice maker, dishwasher and assorted cabinetry, makes weekend entertaining effortless. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. A powder room, mud room and a two-car garage round out the first floor. An ingeniously designed room opening to the pool area with spa-like bath, stone floors, refrigerator and various built-ins could serve as a guest master, den, or attached pool house.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
How Indie Rocker Beth Ditto Became Gigi Roman on ‘Monarch’
In real life, Monarch actor Beth Ditto is a punk rocker with a thin acting resume, but before you question her country cred, listen to her talk. "We have a thing in my family called double cousins, where you're related on both sides of your family, your mom and your dad's side," says Ditto, who plays Gigi Roman on Monarch. "So like, you'd be like, 'There's Terry, he's my second cousin on my mom's side and he's my first on my dad's.'"
Apartment Therapy
This Home Stager Shows Bigger Is Better in a California Primary Bedroom
A charming 1948 bungalow in Southern California underwent a total renovation in the early 2000s, turning it into a bright, airy, and clean-lined space. It was a beloved home filled with meaningful furniture and collected pieces, but to give it a new life for potential new buyers, the homeowners and agent Jessica Miller of Coldwell Banker Realty brought in home stager Meg Marie Pearson of Boheme Home Staging.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Old Armoire Gets a Totally New Life with a 10-Hour, $180 Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before and After: A “Junk Room” Home Office Gets a Jaw-Dropping Transformation for $1,000
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0