This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 9,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive kitchen, offering a full array of professional appliances, large center island and a breakfast alcove overlooking the pool, opens to an informal living room warmed by its own fireplace. Articulate construction informs a residence that offers 9,000 SF+/- on three well-articulated levels of living space as a paneled entry opens to the stunning great room under coffered ceilings with a fireplace. A formal dining room, augmented by a large butlers pantry with wine closet, ice maker, dishwasher and assorted cabinetry, makes weekend entertaining effortless. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. A powder room, mud room and a two-car garage round out the first floor. An ingeniously designed room opening to the pool area with spa-like bath, stone floors, refrigerator and various built-ins could serve as a guest master, den, or attached pool house.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO