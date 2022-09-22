Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha celebrates loved ones with Down syndrome at annual festival
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, thousands from around the metro gathered at Werner Park to celebrate their family and friends who are touched by Down syndrome at the 21st annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. “My youngest daughter is Ella, she is almost four years old, and we...
fox42kptm.com
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
WOWT
Omaha Symphony to debut teen composer's masterworks
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
WOWT
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
WOWT
Hispanic Heritage Month: New exhibit at El Museo Latino
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
WOWT
Warhorse Casino is first of its kind in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. On a unanimous vote, commissioners gave Warhorse Casino in Lincoln a license to operate. Commissioners recognized the moment and made sure to mark the day for...
WOWT
Omaha family fights childhood cancer
WOWT
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A team of 45 firefighters has returned from Puerto Rico. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Task Force 1 went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations. They were tasked with looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona left much...
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
WOWT
City requests $392K more to demolish downtown Omaha library
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
