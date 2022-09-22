Read full article on original website
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
49ers at Broncos, Week 3 predictions: Fans overwhelmingly pick Niners
The Denver Broncos are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers
Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos will face off on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field in Mile High. We’ve been waiting all day to show you our NFL odds series and deliver a 49ers-Broncos prediction and pick for Sunday night. The 49ers are coming off a...
Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six
There are a lot of questions surrounding the NFL heading into Week 3. Will the… The post Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six appeared first on Outsider.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Week 3 Money Makers: NFL Bets We Love So Much, We'd Bet Our Livers On Them
It's Week 3 of the NFL season and I feel like I've already aged in dog years after last week's road dog extravaganza. It started out so perfectly, going 3-0 in the 1 p.m. games. Then the afternoon slate we went 2-2 and though that wasn't good, I wasn't going to lose sleep. Then we went 0-3 in prime time. Bad dog.
The Worst of the Best in the NFL: Which 2-0 Teams Should be Concerned
You're one of the six 2-0 teams left in the NFL, and you think everything is perfect. Well in the words of the legendary Lee Corso, "not so fast my friend." When I previously examined the NFL's 0-2 teams, I pushed for optimism. Now with the 2-0 teams, I am pushing for realism. Since 2007. of the 114 teams that started the season 2-0, only about 58% of them make the playoffs. That means roughly two of the Chiefs, Bills, Giants, Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles will miss out.
NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bet: Three-Team Parlay With Big Payout
Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, underdogs own an 18-13-1 Against The Spread (58.1 percent) mark. In Week 2, bettors found six teams favored by more than seven points but as always oddsmakers are quick to make weekly adjustments to their power rankings. In Week 3, the betting...
NFL Week 3: Ravens-Pats, Chiefs-Colts, more; Tua returns vs. Bills
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Herbert, who is reeling from a very painful fractured rib cartilage injury, but he officially will be active for Los Angeles, which hosts Jacksonville this afternoon.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone for safety, ex-Lions QB feels vindicated
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to lose track of where he was in the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Garoppolo and the 49ers were pinned back near their own end zone. Garoppolo took a few steps back in the pocket and didn’t see that his feet were out of bounds. Because Garoppolo was in the back of the end zone, the Broncos were awarded two points and the ball.
