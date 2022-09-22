ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers at Broncos, Week 3 predictions: Fans overwhelmingly pick Niners

The Denver Broncos are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators.
CBS Sports

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers

Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
FanBuzz

Week 3 Money Makers: NFL Bets We Love So Much, We'd Bet Our Livers On Them

It's Week 3 of the NFL season and I feel like I've already aged in dog years after last week's road dog extravaganza. It started out so perfectly, going 3-0 in the 1 p.m. games. Then the afternoon slate we went 2-2 and though that wasn't good, I wasn't going to lose sleep. Then we went 0-3 in prime time. Bad dog.
NFL
FanBuzz

The Worst of the Best in the NFL: Which 2-0 Teams Should be Concerned

You're one of the six 2-0 teams left in the NFL, and you think everything is perfect. Well in the words of the legendary Lee Corso, "not so fast my friend." When I previously examined the NFL's 0-2 teams, I pushed for optimism. Now with the 2-0 teams, I am pushing for realism. Since 2007. of the 114 teams that started the season 2-0, only about 58% of them make the playoffs. That means roughly two of the Chiefs, Bills, Giants, Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles will miss out.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Week 3 Odds and Best Bet: Three-Team Parlay With Big Payout

Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, underdogs own an 18-13-1 Against The Spread (58.1 percent) mark. In Week 2, bettors found six teams favored by more than seven points but as always oddsmakers are quick to make weekly adjustments to their power rankings. In Week 3, the betting...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Ravens-Pats, Chiefs-Colts, more; Tua returns vs. Bills

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Herbert, who is reeling from a very painful fractured rib cartilage injury, but he officially will be active for Los Angeles, which hosts Jacksonville this afternoon.
NFL
Fox News

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone for safety, ex-Lions QB feels vindicated

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to lose track of where he was in the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Garoppolo and the 49ers were pinned back near their own end zone. Garoppolo took a few steps back in the pocket and didn’t see that his feet were out of bounds. Because Garoppolo was in the back of the end zone, the Broncos were awarded two points and the ball.
FanBuzz

