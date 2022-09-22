Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, was sentenced to serve...
WCTV
Suspect flees from MCSO deputy on I-10, caught after brief chase Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Saturday, igniting a high-speed chase involving multiple agencies. According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect initially pulled over and followed orders from the deputy. The suspect eventually started to...
WALB 10
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WALB 10
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the agency. On Sept. 23, South Central Drug Task Force agents located a wanted subject driving in the Irwinville area identified as Henry Wilson Mercer, 63,...
WALB 10
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, according to Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney. James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of...
WALB 10
Former Valdosta State Prison officers sentenced in inmate assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four former correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in orchestrating and concealing the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sgt. Patrick...
WALB 10
Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State prisoner was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Eric Gilbert, 46, was sentenced to 228...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
WALB 10
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced on several different charges in connection to three different cases, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.
southgatv.com
WALB 10
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man sentenced in connection to the 2017 shooting deaths of two teenagers. Joseph Jones III was convicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the deaths of Quatez Strong and Jalen Walker. In...
wfxl.com
No injuries in Albany armed robbery
Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate death in Cairo
The Cairo Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist it in a death investigation of an 18 year old.
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
WALB 10
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
WCTV
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
WCTV
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
douglasnow.com
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
