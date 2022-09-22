NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced on several different charges in connection to three different cases, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.

