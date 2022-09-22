ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

WRAL News

Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion

PHOENIX — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina State
WRAL News

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
WRAL News

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
OREGON STATE
#School Principal#Grading System#College#K12#Raleigh#The General Assembly
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
HONOLULU, HI
WRAL News

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WRAL News

'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WRAL News

#25 NCCU Cruises Past VLB 59-14

Durham, N.C. — #25 North Carolina Central cruises past Virginia-Lynchburg 59-14. Despite the score of the game, NCCU, and VLB both had nearly 100-yards in penalties and a multitude of turnovers. NCCU had eight different players score in today's matchup: Andrew Smith, E.J. Hicks, Quentin McCall, J'mari Taylor, Latrell Collier, Chris Mosely, Marseille Miller, and Davius Richard.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

