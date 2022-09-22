ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cecilia, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Henderson, LA
City
Parks, LA
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Delafose
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Street#Citywide Garage Sale#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
wbrz.com

Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy