New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Scott Police issued tickets yesterday to some drivers waiting in a school pick-up line at a Scott school. If you've driven by almost any school in Acadiana in the afternoon near dismissal time, you've had to navigate the long line of parents or guardians in cars waiting to pick up their little ones.
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
City involvement with overgrown properties in Lafayette
With complaints of 10 overgrown properties on Happiness St. in Lafayette, residents are asking, when does the city get involved and what is the process of cleaning these properties?
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Lafayette Police on scene of pedestrian struck on Moss Street
Pedestrian struck Moss Street
Scott home caught fire after homeowner left trash burning unattended
A home caught on fire in Scott after the homeowner left trash burning unattended, said Scott Fire Department (SFD).
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit. Marksville, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 23, 2022, that they had concluded that a midday fire in Marksville, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant was caused by an unattended BBQ pit that got out of control.
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through September, here’s how to sign up
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign. Registration is currently open, and will last until Wednesday, Sep. 28. You can sign up by visiting the Salvation Army Church Location on Brookstown Dr. on Monday, Sep....
