View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
foxbaltimore.com
Mail trucks hold procession in honor of beloved mail carrier's death in Bel Air
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday morning, dozens of mail trucks, USPS employees, friends, and family gathered to take part in a procession that celebrated the life of a man who spent 41 years as a beloved mail carrier in Bel Air. Mail Carrier, Tom Pfaf who recently lost his...
Meteor? Falcon 9? What Is Mysterious Streak Of Light Baffling East Coast?
A bright light slowly drifting through the sky over the East Coast was baffling many Saturday, Sept. 24. Many people hypothesized it was a meteor they spotted around 8 p.m., others thought it might be the SpaceX's Falcon 9. The liftoff was captured around 7:30 p.m. The light was slowly...
parabolicarc.com
Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday
LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
baltimorepositive.com
A Fu, a Flacco, a friend and a Local Oyster in Hampden
Nick Schauman of The Local Oyster brings Nestor the long, lost and highly memorable purple Flacco Fu mustaches from 2012 and a full education on the oyster ecosystem to our bellies. “He was a bold man who first ate an oyster!”
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ggwash.org
In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen
Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
Two-Alarm Blaze Damages Popular Anne Arundel County BBQ Restaurant
Football Sunday got off to a fiery start for a popular Maryland eatery. A two-alarm fire broke out inside a popular Maryland restaurant on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, leaving the building with visible damage to the exterior of Beefalo Bobs on Fort Smallwood Road. The 911 call came...
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
Armed Robber On The Loose After 'Rushing,' Pistol-Whipping Hotel Guests In Linthicum: Police
An armed robber is at large after pistol-whipping hotel guests staying at a Maryland Comfort Inn, officials said. In Anne Arundel County, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum, where two guests were “rushed” as they left their room, according to police.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
Wbaltv.com
Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school
TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
Double shooting kills 1 in Anne Arundel County
A double shooting left one man dead early this morning in Odenton, near Fort Meade. Anne Arundel County police said they responded at 2:15 a.m. to Annapolis Road near Berger Street.
