ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parabolicarc.com

Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday

LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Church Hill, MD
baltimorepositive.com

A Fu, a Flacco, a friend and a Local Oyster in Hampden

Nick Schauman of The Local Oyster brings Nestor the long, lost and highly memorable purple Flacco Fu mustaches from 2012 and a full education on the oyster ecosystem to our bellies. “He was a bold man who first ate an oyster!”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
SALISBURY, MD
FOX 43

Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit

AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
AIRVILLE, PA
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
ggwash.org

In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen

Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy