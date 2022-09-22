SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...

SALISBURY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO