LINCOLN, Neb.-On Sunday morning, Sept. 25, at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. Investigators are working to confirm his identity and notify his family.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO