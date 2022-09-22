REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced an enhanced, reimagined EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 competitive gaming program showcasing the future of football esports. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005375/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

FIFA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO