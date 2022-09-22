Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Nebraska Farm Bureau leader selected to advise CFTC
The American Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau members across the country will have a seat at the table advising the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with the appointment of Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) President Mark McHargue to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC). In this role, McHargue will...
agupdate.com
Low moisture, hail, grasshoppers depress overall northeastern wheat yields
No one ever said dryland wheat farming in Montana was easy, and farmers in northeastern Montana have faced a number of challenges while gathering their wheat crops this summer. According to grain elevator operators in Plentywood, Carter, and Chester, the winter wheat and durum crops are two-thirds of their normal...
agupdate.com
Recruitment key for finding new ag educators
In the past year, there were 145 openings for ag teachers in Illinois, but as the year started they fell 25-30 teachers short. According to the University of Nebraska, there were 70 open positions statewide in May. One reason Lisa Oellerich gave for the shortage is the versatility of what...
agupdate.com
More than 800 exhibitors to participate at KJLS
The Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) will host 826 youth for the 90th annual event. Exhibitors have entered 1,827 head of livestock, which includes 152 market steers, 380 breeding heifers, 229 market hogs, 152 breeding gilts, 310 market lambs, 213 breeding ewes, 210 market goats and 181 commercial doe kids. The statewide event will be held September 30 - October 2 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
agupdate.com
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana
DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
