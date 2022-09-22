Read full article on original website
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
Videogamedunkey's Game Publisher Takes A Major Stance On NFT And Blockchain Games
Prolific Youtuber and game reviewer Jason Gastrow – widely known as Videogamedunkey or Dunkey — has launched co-founded an indie game publisher with his wife Leah Gastrow — and the response so far has varied from skepticism to enthusiasm, and even just plain confusion. Many were put off by the extremely confident tone of his video, taking issue with his claim that his 11 years of game reviewing alone would give him the expertise needed to successfully run a publishing company. Others were plainly skeptical of his "expertise" to begin with, citing his infamous tendency to write off the RPG genre wholesale, while some wished him the best of luck despite a lack of confidence in the premise of his enterprise.
Battlefield Has Call Of Duty In Its Crosshairs
When it was announced in January 2022 that Microsoft intended to buy Activision Blizzard, it had the internet going wild. Concerns about the creation of a monopoly have brought Microsoft under scrutiny and possible investigation in the future. It has also raised questions about the future of both publishers' franchises and the possibility of Xbox exclusivity in the future.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The GTA 6 Leak Shows A Significant Change To The Inventory System
Whether you're stealing a car or evading the police in a high-speed chase, "Grand Theft Auto" offers a variety of activities for players to enjoy in the criminal underworld. After years of waiting for information on the next game to drop, fans of the franchise are losing their minds over a massive leak that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from "Grand Theft Auto 6," confirming rumors of the first playable female protagonist in the series' history. Originating from a post on GTA forums, the leak includes more than 90 videos uploaded by a user named teapotuberhacker, who seemingly has a record of taking part in data leaks. Along with introducing mechanics that will allow more interaction with NPCs, the game will be making adjustments to its inventory system as well.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
Why The GTA 6 Leaks Have The Internet Completely Split
By now, most gamers have heard about the recent "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak sweeping the internet. The massive leak uploaded to the GTAforums by a mysterious hacker last week encased over 90 videos with over 50 minutes of gameplay footage. The leaked footage gave gamers a glimpse into what "GTA 6" already has to offer, including confirming that one of the game's protagonists is a Latina named Lucia and that this entry would return gamers to the streets of Vice City. Soon after it surfaced, Rockstar Games confirmed that the leak was indeed the real deal.
Rockstar Breaks Its Silence On GTA 6 Leak
The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.
How To Immediately Unlock Kiriko For Free In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
Minecraft: How To Change Your Username
"Minecraft" remains one of the greatest success stories in the gaming industry, growing from a small indie idea into an ultra-popular sandbox game that enthralled a whole generation. Though the game's reputation has certainly had its ups and downs due to the shady actions of its creator — as well as a few other controversies, like a bizarre R-rating in other territories — "Minecraft" remains a genre-defining industry behemoth that other games could learn a great deal from.
The Original Xbox Prototype Had A Very Literal Design
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
Jason Schreier Confirms What We All Suspected About That GTA 6 Leak
If you're plugged into the world of gaming you're already aware that there's been a massive leak of early gameplay footage from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6." 90 different videos showing all kinds of treasures from the game are currently being analyzed and scrutinized by games journalists and fans alike, but Bloomberg's Jason Schreier revealed something that many probably took for granted about the leak.
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided
Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
The One Metal: Hellsinger Mission That's Practically Impossible
For the most part, gamers love a good challenge. It's because of this that notoriously difficult games such as "Elden Ring" have thrived in the gaming market, earning both acclaim from critics and commercial success. And for as much as critics have enjoyed it, some players have had a difficult time with some of the challenges in "Metal: Hellsinger," a new offering from the team at The Outsiders.
GTA 6 Isn't The First Time Rockstar Dealt With A Massive Leak
The video game world is buzzing following the leak of 90 videos showing clips from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6". According to PC Gamer, the videos were leaked by a GTAForums user who goes by the screen name "teapotuberhacker," and the user claims that more videos from the game could be leaked soon. Forbes confirmed that the footage depicts male and female leads as well as confirmation of the game's setting. This latest information follows a leak from August 2022 where a GTAForums user named Tez2 claimed that players may get to explore entire new cities in the game, adding that this expansion may be related to "GTA Online."
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Is Already Confirming Fans' Worst Fears
"Overwatch 2" has been imploding as its full release approaches, and the latest news concerning its battle pass and character unlocks marks yet another disappointment for fans of the first game. The game's Twitch viewership fell off the map almost immediately after players began streaming it, the developers themselves are frustrated with the game due to its multiple delays, and news that new heroes for the game would be locked behind a battle pass has not been popular with fans. This has only been exacerbated by newer reports that illustrate just how much grinding is necessary to get one of the game's newest playable characters.
The Last Of Us Director Breaks His Silence On GTA 6 Leaks
On September 18, Rockstar Games was dealt a huge blow when over 3GB of footage pertaining to the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked. It has since spread across the internet, sending shockwaves through the entire industry. The cat is now out of the bag in term's of the game's main character, some its setting, and even some smaller gameplay features.
The Simple Feature GTA 6 May Finally Be Adding In
"Grand Theft Auto 5" is quickly approaching its 10-year anniversary since hitting the gaming market in 2013. And while the game has been massively successful — both in terms of critical reception and the money it has generated — many fans of the Rockstar Games-developed "Grand Theft Auto" series have clamored for news regarding "Grand Theft Auto 6." Luckily for these fans (and unluckily for Rockstar), a bombshell leak emerged over the weekend that offers several inside looks at this new entry.
