NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3
The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. It kicked off on Thursday with a Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers—a game that provided some interesting fantasy takeaways. The fact that Najee Harris and Nick Chubb performed well should surprise no one, as both running backs were...
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.
NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around
Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter
The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race. Nobody took the...
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion Check in Bills vs. Dolphins to Be Investigated
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check is going to be investigated by the NFL Players Association, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter with what initially appeared to be a head injury. He took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Milano and got up wobbly before momentarily falling to a knee.
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Dan Orlovsky Celebrates Jimmy Garoppolo Safety on Twitter: 'Never Been Happier'
Sunday brought freedom for Dan Orlovsky. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone as he dropped back to pass during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The result was a stunning safety that cut San Francisco's lead to 7-5. Orlovsky infamously did...
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
