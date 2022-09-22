Read full article on original website
Netflix has made the final casting call for its developing reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge. Inspired by the success of the scripted drama, the streaming platform has announced that it will be bringing together contestants from around the world who will compete for a multi-million dollar prize. Fortunately, no one will die in the making of this series. Losers will simply return home to their loved ones.
Who doesn’t love a good love story? This afternoon, Netflix shared the first trailer for its love-filled, drama series, From Scratch. Inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch takes Amy, played by Zoe Saldana, out to Italy as she veers away from law school and into a life of the arts. While abroad, the Texas native bumps into an Italian chef by the name of Lino. At first glance, the two experience a surreal connection. From there, the two become inseparable and embark on an eventful journey that takes them through marriage, sickness, career challenges and much more. Along the way, the two find that with each other, anything is possible.
A lot can be said in just a few words. At the end of July, rising vocalist Alexia Jayy posted a quick video on TikTok. In the short clip, she said, “I need a man.” The emotion behind those four simple words was enough to trigger a response from her fans and amass more than 100,000 likes.
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
As Sony Pictures rolls out The Woman King starring Viola Davis, the studio has delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will highlight the highs and the lows of the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody...
Synopsis: The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.
Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
Two years after releasing Before Love Came To Kill Us, Jessie Reyez has returned with her sophomore album, Yessie. The 11-track project from the Canadian artist includes production from Calvin Harris, Tim Suby, Rykeyz, Pop Wanself and several others. As far as vocals are concerned, Jessie Reyez will primarily carry the load with a little bit of help from 6LACK. The two previously worked on the hit single, “Imported.” Now, they’ll try to rekindle that magic on Yessie.
Tyler Perry stopped by The View this morning and offered a positive update regarding the forthcoming Sister Act sequel. “I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” the Sister Act producer. “So we’ve...
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
Pharrell has worked with pretty much everyone there is to work with in the world of music, so he’s transitioning his talents into film. The legendary producer’s creative imprint, i am OTHER, is teaming up with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions to produce a roller skating comedy called Rollin’ for HBO Max.
YG has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album, I Got Issues. The California native has recruited the likes of Mozzy, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R, Post Malone, Duki and Cuco for his latest body of work. Not to mention, it will also include production from Gibbo, DJ Swish, Mike Crook and many others.
Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write the next Fantastic Four film for Marvel, according to Deadline. News of Springer and Kaplan’s involvement comes one week after Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that Matt Shakman would direct the picture. However, insiders suggest Springer and Kaplan have been working on the film behind the scenes long before Shakman signed on to direct.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on September 22, 2022. Making his first network news appearance since his recent divorce, Ye will discuss “co-parenting, politics, ongoing battles with Gap and Adidas, Donda Academy, his social media use and more” with Linsey Davis.
On weekdays, viewers across the country tune in to see George Stephanopoulos deliver the day’s biggest news stories via Good Morning America. On Sundays, he pivots to telling the biggest stories on Capitol Hill via This Week. Now, he plans to enter the world of streaming via Hulu. Earlier this month, the popular news anchor shared the first look at his new show, Power Trip.
