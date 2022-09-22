Who doesn’t love a good love story? This afternoon, Netflix shared the first trailer for its love-filled, drama series, From Scratch. Inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch takes Amy, played by Zoe Saldana, out to Italy as she veers away from law school and into a life of the arts. While abroad, the Texas native bumps into an Italian chef by the name of Lino. At first glance, the two experience a surreal connection. From there, the two become inseparable and embark on an eventful journey that takes them through marriage, sickness, career challenges and much more. Along the way, the two find that with each other, anything is possible.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO