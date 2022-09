TICONDEROGA | Shelby Ann Backus, 25, of Ticonderoga, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, and joined her grandfather Stephen Thompson in heaven. Shelby was born July 2, 1997, in Glens Falls Hospital. Shelby’s heart was huge and she loved everyone. She had a huge smile and a fear...

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO