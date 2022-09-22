ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

MOJA Arts Festival to feature parade, arts, and performances in Charleston

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DoTs_0i6DVWBo00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual festival that celebrates African American and Caribbean culture is set to begin next week in Charleston.

The MOJA Arts Festival will kick off with a parade at Marion Square on September 29 th and culminates in a day-long event at Hampton Park featuring a tribute performance recognizing Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner on October 9 th .

The 11-day festival highlights the many African American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures through myriad events that include visual arts, music, storytelling, theater, food, and more.

“MOJA also includes an active and busy educational outreach component of workshops in the public schools and outreach in community centers,” according to the City of Charleston.

Below is a list of festival highlights as provided by the city. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets online, please click here . Some events are free to attend while the city said others are paid ticketed events at affordable prices.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Opening Day Parade: The parade on September 29 will begin at 6 p.m. at Marion Square. The parade will continue down King Street, through Market Street and end at the U.S. Custom House. The parade is free to attend.
  • Juried Art Exhibition: From September 29 – October 9 from 12 – 5 p.m., this free-to-attend exhibition at the City Gallery on Prioleau Street will include the recent work of artists across South Carolina featuring painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking and photography.
  • Reggae at Brittlebank: On September 30 beginning at 6 p.m., this free-to-attend event at Brittlebank Park on Lockwood Drive will feature internationally known reggae artist Monsoon, as well as South Carolina reggae artist the Ras Bonghi Reggae Allstars, featuring Papa Robbie and Ric Mystic. This event will include food vendors and artwork from local artists.
  • Black Biz on the Block: On October 1 beginning at 1 p.m., this free-to-attend event at Philip Simmons Park on Columbus Street provides a space for black-owned small businesses to showcase their products and services. Entertainment will be set up in the Hampstead Mall Park and feature First Class Band as well as South Carolina reggae legends Reggae Infinity.
  • An Evening of Jazz with Momentum and Da’rrell Ravenell: On October 1 beginning at 7 p.m., this ticketed event at the historic Dock Street Theatre on Church Street will include MOJA Arts Festival favorites Da’rrell Ravenell & Peace of Mind Band. Charleston’s Jazz’s own Momentum will open the evening.
  • Lowcountry Voices presents Hymnology II: On October 3 beginning at 7 p.m., this free-to-attend event features Lowcountry Voices and special guest Desmond Pringle at Greater St. Luke AME, 78 Gordon St.
  • Harambee Dance Company: On October 5 beginning at 9:30 a.m., this free-to-attend event at the Charleston County Public Library on Calhoun Street will feature a performance by the Harambee Dance Company. The company will premiere a new MOJA-commissioned work on October 6 at 8 p.m. at a ticketed performance at the Dock Street Theatre on Church Street. Harambee’s performances incorporate traditional and contemporary dance, creating a new style of African Dance.
  • Jazz on King Block Party: On October 6 beginning at 6 p.m., this free-to-attend event between Ann and King streets will feature outdoor dining, shopping and musical performances by Tonya Nicole and Latoya Renea. Visual artist and live soul painter kolpeace will top off the event with a live painting performance.
  • WONDERVERSE: The Music of Stevie Wonder: On October 7 beginning at 8 p.m., this ticketed event at Festival Hall on Beaufain Street will include performances of the classic hits by Stevie Wonder. Charlton Singleton and Friends will draw from Stevie Wonder’s catalog of songs.
  • MOJA Finale: On October 9 beginning at 11 a.m., this day-long, free-to-attend event at Hampton Park on Mary Murray Boulevard will close out the Festival with a mainstage tribute performance recognizing Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Lonnie Hamilton III to Receive Tip of The Hat Award at Charleston Jazz Gala

On October 14th, Charleston Jazz will host the Keepin’ Jazz Alive gala, featuring an exceptional performance by award-winning trumpeter Sean Jones, members of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, and students of the Charleston Jazz Academy. After enjoying an open bar and three–course seated dinner, attendees will participate in a paddle-raise auction with proceeds going directly to support jazz performance and education in our community, including scholarships for students at our very own Charleston Jazz Academy. A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Tip of the Hat award, honoring local jazz legend, Lonnie Hamilton III (right). The award was established in memory of Charleston Jazz founder Jack McCray and his famous hat.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boone Hall Fright Nights opens this weekend!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The feeling of fall this weekend will welcome in plenty of frights as Boone Hall Plantation’s annual haunted attraction gets underway. Boone Hall Fright Nights kicks off its 16th season in Mount Pleasant on Saturday. Organizers said there will be three attractions for guests to enjoy during this haunting season. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend

Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Black Food Truck Festival returns for fall event

The Black Food Truck Festival is returning this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food and family friendly entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all around the...
LADSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Local artist wins Cooper River Bridge Run design contest

The Cooper River Bridge Run released the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mount Pleasant, local artist Marcus Cripps' illustration won the Bridge Run design contest. In...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans. Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Aretha Franklin
oceanhomemag.com

Arts and Crafts Influences Enrich a Marshside Home on Kiawah Island

This South Carolina barrier island home is perfectly positioned. “It looks out over the marsh,” designer Cortney Bishop says of the site’s Lowcountry perspective. “That’s the view everyone wants in this part of the world.”. Bishop collaborated with Cumulus Architecture + Design to create what...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation.   Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday.   Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780.  According […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Visual Arts#Localevent#Linus Parade#Dance#African American#The Moja Arts Festival#Prioleau Street
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
idesignarch.com

Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance

Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WCBD Count on 2

The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The Citadel is celebrating a century of being located on the banks of the Ashley River. “Today is important because we want to celebrate the 100 years of history that The Citadel has gone through,” Citadel cadet Joshua Tolbert said. “The City of Charleston has been very generous, very grateful, very friendly […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Home Team BBQ expansion now open in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy