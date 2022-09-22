ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvE3j_0i6DUPu600

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition.

‘Duke it Out’ annual competition is back

Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill . They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The Social House location features a menu of lunch/dinner items and drinks while the Gather location features small bites and drinks.

Nine chefs will be competing in the event and will present two different courses. The event is on September 28, from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. A panel of judges and attendees will be able to vote. Tickets will be $50 for Premium and VIP will be $100. To learn more about the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend

With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Social House#Gather Nob Hill#Premium And Vip#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark Botanic Garden hosting rose show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark Botanic Garden is holding a rose show. The Albuquerque Rose Society will be showing and teaching people about cultivated roses. It’s happening in the High Desert Rose Garden showroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Long-vacant Cafe Oaxaca torn down in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque. The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night

Police said someone was arrested. Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday …. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trying to tackle …. Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named. Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque …. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. 4th Annual Prickly Pear...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy