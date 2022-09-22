Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
More Triple Digits Expected In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Triple digits are once again in the Santa Clarita Valley forecast, after seeing several days with cooler temperatures. Beginning Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid triple digits, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We have a warming trend underway...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita International Film Festival Set To Come Back In December
The second annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Premiering for the first time last year, the SCIFF brought 1300 attendees, 175 films, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows. “That was absolutely...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s Oldest Boy Scout Troop Celebrates Centennial
Santa Clarita’s oldest Boy Scout troop, Troop 2, is set to celebrate 100 years of history at a centennial celebration next month. Troop 2 is the oldest scout troop in the Santa Clarita Valley, established in April of 1922, and has been meeting at Newhall Elementary School since 1934, officials said.
Comments / 0