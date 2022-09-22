Read full article on original website
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Ole Miss on the rise in both major college football polls
Ole Miss is on the rise in both major college football polls after starting the season with an unblemished 4-0 mark. The Rebels rose two spots to No. 11 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, while jumping up two spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. This...
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks victory over Tulsa, updates RB Zach Evans' status
No. 16 Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday. The Rebels defense, which had been sensational in starting the season 3-0, gave up 457 total yards, including 262 on the ground. Additionally, the 27 points the Rebels surrendered were more than twice as many as...
mississippiscoreboard.com
MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼
MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
The Rebels started off 3-0 for the 2022 season after beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0. Not a single team the Rebs have faced so far have been able to stop the elite run game of Texas Christian University transfer Zach Evans and true freshman Quinshon Judkins. The two promising running backs had themselves a fantastic game over the weekend, finishing with 232 yards combined on the ground.
Oxford Eagle
Gallery: Oxford downs Tupelo to clinch Region 3-6A title
Oxford volleyball secured the Region 3-6A title on Thursday as they defeated Tupelo 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a perfect 6-0 in region play. Junior outside hitter Michael Ann East finished with a team-high 11 kills to go along with 11 digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Madi Jones recorded a match-high 13 digs.
desotocountynews.com
Quistors run past Jaguars to open region football
Photo: DeSoto Central players warm up on the field before Friday’s home game against Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Olive Branch quarterback Raheem Vance accounted for five Conquistador touchdowns, running for three and passing for two more in a 37-21 Region 1-6A victory over rival DeSoto Central Friday night. The region-season opening victory puts Olive Branch at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-6A, and dropped DeSoto Central to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the Rebels’ last non-conference game of the season. The Rebels go into the game with a 3-0 record. The kick-off is set for 3 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday...
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
DeSoto Times Today
Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford high school teacher obtains U.S. citizenship after two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th. Since moving to the U.S. in2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the Chair...
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
Oxford Eagle
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
Memphis DA says some fellow progressive prosecutors ‘tarnished the brand,’ learned lessons from their mistakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some progressive district attorneys "may have tarnished the brand," Memphis' new top prosecutor told Fox News, noting that he's taken lessons from their mistakes. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was sworn in on Aug. 31, making him the first Democrat to hold the position in...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
