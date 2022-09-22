DIXON – One man is dead after exiting a moving vehicle in Dixon after having what was described by authorities as an altercation with the driver. The Dixon Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Palmyra Street early Saturday for a man involved in a motor vehicle incident, however he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at an area hospital. After an investigation, 39-year-old Derrick L. Flynn of Dixon was charged with Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice, Domestic Battery, and Driving While Under the Influence. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO