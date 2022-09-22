Read full article on original website
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen
State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
WIFR
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Freeport Police arrest 2 teens in gun investigation
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair. The […]
Police investigate shooting at home in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have put up crime scene tape around a home in the 5400 block of Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park, where a shooting took place. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and another […]
nbc15.com
Cross Plains PD release photos, videos of skid steer theft suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent out an alert for the theft last weekend, noting a vehicle backed up to a trailer hauling a skid steer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
WIFR
32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
walls102.com
Driver charged after passenger exits moving vehicle; dies
DIXON – One man is dead after exiting a moving vehicle in Dixon after having what was described by authorities as an altercation with the driver. The Dixon Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Palmyra Street early Saturday for a man involved in a motor vehicle incident, however he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at an area hospital. After an investigation, 39-year-old Derrick L. Flynn of Dixon was charged with Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice, Domestic Battery, and Driving While Under the Influence. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side
Police: Dixon passenger dies after exiting moving car, driver arrested for DUI
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Dixon died early Saturday morning after he exited a vehicle that was moving following a fight with the driver, police said. The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Reports Of Very Aggressive Panhandlers, And Once Again All The Reports Said Police Were Called And The Police Did Absolutely Nothing
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
WIFR
Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22
OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
