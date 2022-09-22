ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WausauPilot

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen

State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains PD release photos, videos of skid steer theft suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent out an alert for the theft last weekend, noting a vehicle backed up to a trailer hauling a skid steer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
WIFR

32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Driver charged after passenger exits moving vehicle; dies

DIXON – One man is dead after exiting a moving vehicle in Dixon after having what was described by authorities as an altercation with the driver. The Dixon Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Palmyra Street early Saturday for a man involved in a motor vehicle incident, however he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at an area hospital. After an investigation, 39-year-old Derrick L. Flynn of Dixon was charged with Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice, Domestic Battery, and Driving While Under the Influence. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Reports Of Very Aggressive Panhandlers, And Once Again All The Reports Said Police Were Called And The Police Did Absolutely Nothing

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22

OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI

