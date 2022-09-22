ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies

AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KSAT 12

Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KERRVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 adult transported from rollover wreck on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded at 2:39 pm to a rollover collision at the 5500 block near Reinli Street on the northbound Interstate 35 highway. ATCEMS tweeted that one adult patient involved in the collision has sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. EMS is evaluating two […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Adult, teenager injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in east Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

