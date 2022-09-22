Read full article on original website
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
WCSO crime scene unit receives ‘Best Laboratory’ award
On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office crime scene unit was presented with the North Texas Forensic Association's Best Laboratory award.
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
One dead after crash on Highway 90
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County on Mechler Lane and US Hwy 90. Roads in the area were closed for at least two hours as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash. Learn more about KENS 5:
3 Pflugerville ISD students charged in fire at district facility
Three high school students face arson charges in connection with a fire that occurred earlier this month at PACE, according to the Pflugerville Independent School District.
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
TSA: 6 guns discovered at security checkpoints in 1 week at AUS
The Transportation Security Administration said it found six guns at security checkpoints in one week at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
1 adult transported from rollover wreck on I-35
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded at 2:39 pm to a rollover collision at the 5500 block near Reinli Street on the northbound Interstate 35 highway. ATCEMS tweeted that one adult patient involved in the collision has sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. EMS is evaluating two […]
Some Bastrop ISD buses suspended amid driver shortages
Currently the district has 72 bus drivers and 16 vacancies, however, they aim to have an additional ten so that the district doesn't have to use office staff and mechanics as drivers, Kristi Lee, the Deputy Superintendent explained.
Teen, adult hurt in overnight crash on FM 973
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County that sent a teen and an adult to the hospital late Thursday night.
Adult, teenager injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.
