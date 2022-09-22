ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

The Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rain didn’t stop residents from showing up at The Bismarck Capitol on Saturday morning. Participants showed their support at the Walk for Down Syndrome by circling the grounds three times. The walk was put on by BECEP, and The Bismarck Public Schools District, and many other donors.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will soon get a new look. The exit was surveyed and 75% of people said the interchange was congested due to the growing development in the area. A single point urban interchange was chosen as the design...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Huff Hills Ski Patrol Safety Training

HUFF HILLS, N.D. (KFYR) - Before you can hit the slopes this winter, Ski Patrol at Huff Hills is training for the ski and snowboard season. Although these paths are empty now, skiers and snowboarders will be here shortly, and ski patrol is here to ensure everyone’s safety. For...
HUFF, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Rail safety week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can take more than a mile for a train traveling 55 miles per hour to stop. Most people don’t realize the odds when they attempt to race across tracks as trains approach. This week is rail safety week, a time when motorists are reminded of how dangerous it is to try to race through crossing gates.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy