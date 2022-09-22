Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
The Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rain didn’t stop residents from showing up at The Bismarck Capitol on Saturday morning. Participants showed their support at the Walk for Down Syndrome by circling the grounds three times. The walk was put on by BECEP, and The Bismarck Public Schools District, and many other donors.
KFYR-TV
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will soon get a new look. The exit was surveyed and 75% of people said the interchange was congested due to the growing development in the area. A single point urban interchange was chosen as the design...
KFYR-TV
Huff Hills Ski Patrol Safety Training
HUFF HILLS, N.D. (KFYR) - Before you can hit the slopes this winter, Ski Patrol at Huff Hills is training for the ski and snowboard season. Although these paths are empty now, skiers and snowboarders will be here shortly, and ski patrol is here to ensure everyone’s safety. For...
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Police identified the man found in Mandan as 65-year-old Kevin Greybull. The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with retracing Greybull’s movements over the past few days. According to a spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department, they believe Greybull was homeless.
KFYR-TV
Rail safety week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can take more than a mile for a train traveling 55 miles per hour to stop. Most people don’t realize the odds when they attempt to race across tracks as trains approach. This week is rail safety week, a time when motorists are reminded of how dangerous it is to try to race through crossing gates.
Comments / 0