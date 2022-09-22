ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 dead, 2 seriously injured in horrific Solano County collision on I-80

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to what appeared to be a head-on collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp outside of Davis. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a Hyundai sedan.  In the Infiniti, the 31-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger died, and two other passengers were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. The 30-year-old driver of the Hyundai...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision

The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after daylight shooting in Oakland involving Brink’s truck

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot. The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
HAYWARD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident

Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA

