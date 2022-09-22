Read full article on original website
3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...
25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting
PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
Sacramento police investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. On September 25, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male near the intersection, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the individual. Despite these efforts, the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel.
Pregnant woman found fatally stabbed in Lodi; police searching for suspect
LODI -- Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning.Just after midnight, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old, pregnant female, suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. A 22-year-old male was also found on scene with a non-life threatening laceration to the head.Detectives are investigating, and there are no details regarding a suspect or motive at this time.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stanislaus County (Stanislaus County, CA)
On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash near Shiloh Road at 2:16 p.m. According to the police, one person died after his 2017 Ram pickup [..]
Modesto police find a dead woman in a car
MODESTO — Modesto police have started an investigation for a possible death in a car.According to a Modesto Police Department representative, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car belonging to a missing person that was found in the parking lot on the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard.When they arrived, police found a dead woman inside the vehicle.Officers were not able to confirm if the woman was the missing person and did not identify her.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Driver found dead in Oakland following shooting on Highway 580
OAKLAND -- The driver of a vehicle was found dead in Oakland Wednesday night following a shooting on Interstate Highway 580, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.Oakland police contacted the CHP after officers found a van on at 51st Ave. and International Blvd. they believed was involved in a shooting on I-580. The male driver of the van was found dead inside and had been struck by gunfire.CHP officers responded to the location where the shooting was believed to have occurred on the freeway and began an investigation. As of noon Thursday, no motive has been determined and no suspect...
Stockton Police investigating series of residential robberies Friday night
STOCKTON — A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries following one of two residential burglaries reported Friday night in Stockton.In the first, just before 9 p.m., two people in their 20s and a juvenile entered their residence in the 8000 block of Grenoble Way when four men forced their way in behind them, according to Stockton Police.The victims were uninjured, but the suspects took their property and fled.In the second reported residential robbery, at 10 p.m. a 79-year-old man was inside his residence in the 1600 block of East Hazelton Avenue when police say three men entered and struck the man with an object.They also took the victim's property and fled.Both incidents remain under investigation.
