Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. The zoo held their annual ‘Run Wild’ event, a fundraising event that benefits a different animal each year. This year’s event will support giraffe conservation, according to organizers.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
Kandy Brouchoud
OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
Donna Jane Rush
BLACK EARTH – Donna Jane (Haack) Rush, age 75, of Black Earth, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Pauline (Arnberger) Haack. She was a graduate of St. Bernard Catholic School, class of...
Thomas J. Lynch
Thomas John Lynch passed away Sept 20, 2022. Tom, a proud Veteran, Adventurer, Sailor, Pilot, loyal friend and family Centered Patriot was born in Monroe, WI Jan. 16, 1947. He was the son of Delbert and Dorothy (Mahlkuch) Lynch. He was named after his Great Grandfather Thomas Lynch and his Grandfather John Lynch. Tom grew up on the family farm south of Browntown. He attended Cadiz Country School and Monroe schools and graduated in 1965 from Albany WI.
Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
Lynda L. Lyda
BROOKLYN – Lynda L. Lyda, age 67, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on July 18, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Barbara (Keene) Lyda. Lynda worked in the printing industry for many years, but her true...
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
