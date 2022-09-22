ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. The zoo held their annual ‘Run Wild’ event, a fundraising event that benefits a different animal each year. This year’s event will support giraffe conservation, according to organizers.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Kandy Brouchoud

OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
OREGON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Donna Jane Rush

BLACK EARTH – Donna Jane (Haack) Rush, age 75, of Black Earth, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Pauline (Arnberger) Haack. She was a graduate of St. Bernard Catholic School, class of...
BLACK EARTH, WI
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas J. Lynch

Thomas John Lynch passed away Sept 20, 2022. Tom, a proud Veteran, Adventurer, Sailor, Pilot, loyal friend and family Centered Patriot was born in Monroe, WI Jan. 16, 1947. He was the son of Delbert and Dorothy (Mahlkuch) Lynch. He was named after his Great Grandfather Thomas Lynch and his Grandfather John Lynch. Tom grew up on the family farm south of Browntown. He attended Cadiz Country School and Monroe schools and graduated in 1965 from Albany WI.
MONROE, WI
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. They started in the northern counties and moved south,. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. As of 7:10 p.m., there were power outages across the area, with the most in Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and...
WISCONSIN STATE
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Lynda L. Lyda

BROOKLYN – Lynda L. Lyda, age 67, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on July 18, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Barbara (Keene) Lyda. Lynda worked in the printing industry for many years, but her true...
BROOKLYN, WI
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI

