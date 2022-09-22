Read full article on original website
Louise Fletcher, Oscar Winning Nurse Ratched Actress, Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, a beloved actress known for her Oscar-winning performance as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed in a statement from her agent, David Shaul, who revealed that Fletcher died in her sleep on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. She was surrounded by family at her home, which she had rebuilt from a 300-year-old farmhouse, in Montdurausse, France. A cause of death has not been specified at this time.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
The Marvels Director Was "Annoyed" By Endgame's Women Avengers Scene
Marvel fans still have content to look forward to in 2022 with Werewolf by Night and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way, and things won't be slowing down next year. There are plenty of exciting projects coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, including the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The movie, which was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up. Recently, all four women were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo (via The Direct), and DaCosta revealed she was "annoyed" by the all-women moment in Avengers: Endgame.
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
Each Sunday in October will see a new episode of House of the Dragon air on HBO and HBO Max, but the Game of Thrones prequel is far from the only thing coming to the streaming service next month. HBO Max recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
Star Wars: 'I Am Your Father' Mashup
May The Fourth is upon us, which means only one thing - celebration of a 'puntastic' fan made holiday. May the Force Be With You All!
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Reportedly Had Intense "Screaming Match" While Filming Don't Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling is finale opening in theaters – but the immense cloud of drama that's hung over the film doesn't look like it's over yet!. The latest rumors swirling around Don't Worry Darling corroborated some of the first rumors about the film – namely that there was some serious conflict between Wilde and her star Florence Pugh. In fact, the latest report says that Wilde and Pugh had nothing less than an intense "screaming match" back in January 2021, while shooting the film. As Vulture reports:
Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
