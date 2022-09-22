Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates
Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’
EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Latest pension report shows continued unfunded balances
One of the biggest fiscal challenges Illinois faces is our large unfunded pension liability. The state has five pension funds, and combined they are billions of dollars short of what their expected costs will be. Each year the General Assembly sets aside money in the budget to pay pensions, and still the amount needed to fully fund them gets larger. This means that pension costs take up a larger share of the budget each year, crowding out other important priorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Illinois Residents Need to Know
As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year. The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set...
There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out
While income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to roll out as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, there is still time left to fill out a form to find out if you're eligible for a rebate. The plan, approved in April, offers the one-time rebates to...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois could receive one-time check worth up to $700
Residents in Illinois are set to receive up to $700 in tax rebates this week as part of the state's family relief plan, which looks to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state. The tax rebates are part of a bill proposed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
MT. OLIVE, Ill. – The Miners Union Cemetery is not very big. Located in Mt. Olive, Illinois, and surrounded by farmland, about halfway between St. Louis and Springfield, you wouldn’t notice the cemetery from Interstate 55. It’s a short drive to the cemetery from the interstate; a little...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$300 tax rebate for select retirees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are an older adult or retired and did not have to file an income tax return for 2021, you may be eligible for $300. The Illinois Department of Aging encourages older adults to submit the form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue to get a rebate. “Many Illinois […]
Report says more than $45B in pandemic unemployment aid was stolen nationwide; no accurate numbers from Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, CBS 2 has exposed rampant fraud across the state – involving innocent people's money stolen during the COVID-19 pandemic.Now, a federal report says more than $45.6 billion has been stolen in the U.S. – and the State of Illinois still isn't sharing how much of your tax dollars was misspent.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday, oversight essentially did not exist in Illinois.The report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General shows more than 1,000 people have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud.But now, the OIG is reporting an additional $29 billion...
Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?
Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?
1470 WMBD
Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 135K doses of new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in last week
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new COVID-19 vaccines since it was authorized in September. They said this brings the total number of bivalent vaccines administered in Illinois to 341,000. According to IDPH, this announcement...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 17K New Cases, 62 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 17,373 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as three counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 17,584 new cases and 74...
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
Comments / 10