Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas drops significantly in major polls

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped nine spots to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll. Arkansas is still one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas

Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
ARLINGTON, TX
KHBS

Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
ROGERS, AR
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR

