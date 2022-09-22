Read full article on original website
Arkansas drops significantly in major polls
After suffering their first loss of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped nine spots to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll. Arkansas is still one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 and...
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas
Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Should Dump White Helmets
Why Razorbacks have a legitimate gripe to throw the things in the trash can.
KHBS
Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting
An Adair County deputy was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting in Lincoln, Arkansas that left one injured, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
