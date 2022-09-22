ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented Air Force military service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for Congress in northwestern Ohio, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Military records tell a different story. They indicate he never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping...
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of More Ukrainian Progress

There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium. Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Destroys Iranian-Made 'Kamikaze' Drone Used by Russia: Video

Ukraine's military has shared a video that it says shows the destruction of an Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone used by Russia. The Iranian "Shahed-136" drones have been increasingly used by Russia as part of a recent effort to ramp up air attacks in Ukraine. The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces shared a video to Facebook on Friday that it says shows one of the drones exploding midair in the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 60 miles northeast of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
102.5 The Bone

Russia's unsustainable equipment losses in Ukraine

You could pick almost any military in the world — including the U.K., France and Germany — and these losses would exceed their total inventories. According to the open-source database Oryx, Russia has lost 1,183 tanks and 1,304 infantry fighting vehicles since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Even more extraordinary is that Ukraine has captured a good percentage of them: 389 tanks and 415 infantry fighting vehicles, many of which, in both categories, have already been repurposed for combat against their former owners. These numbers are just the Russian losses that have been visually confirmed; the actual figures are probably much higher.
COMBAT SPORTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine. Watch the hearing in the player above. Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber subcommittee Chair William R. Keating said he hoped the hearing would help bring attention to the issue and “help bring Russian war criminals to justice.”
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

