Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
In digital town hall, Metro GM addresses how WMATA is addressing rider safety concerns
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Tuesday afternoon Metro did a first of its kind town hall on Facebook in which the general manager and the director of the rail operations control center took questions that had been posed by riders. Rider Danielle MacDonald said although some things have improved in...
WJLA
DC Metro riders could get up to $100 on their SmarTrip cards every month under new bill
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday afternoon, a D.C. Council committee voted to move forward with a bill that would provide city residents with up to $100 on their Metro SmarTrip cards every month. The Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously to move the bill forward. For city...
WJLA
Amtrak shuts down north of DC after train hits 'trespasser' on tracks near New Carrollton
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — All Amtrak activity north of Washington, D.C. was halted Tuesday afternoon after a train struck a pedestrian north of the New Carrollton station around 6 p.m., Amtrak said. Amtrak confirms Acela 2122, traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York City, made contact with a "trespasser"...
WJLA
SEE IT: Crews scramble to extinguish large brush fire in Anacostia Park in SE DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large brush fire broke out in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. Tuesday, sending D.C. Fire & EMS scrambling to extinguish the flames. D.C. Fire & EMS said they are using fireboats to provide a water supply to firefighters. The fire was just south of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A damaged, leaking gas line in Montgomery County, Md. prompted an evacuation and road closures on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m., the leak was controlled but area roads remain closed. The incident happened in a North Bethesda construction excavation area on Pike & Rose...
WJLA
LIST | Sept. 30-Oct. 2: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for things to do this weekend in the DMV?. Heat Wave DC The Festival -- 1235 W St NE, Washington, DC. Oktoberfest -- Wunder Garten 1101 First St NE, Washington, DC. National Symphony Orchestra -- John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2700 F...
WJLA
Police investigate pedestrian-involved crash on Route 1 in Woodbridge, Va.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Police were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Woodbridge, Virginia. The crash happened along Route 1 at East Longview Drive. Route 1 was closed on the northbound side for investigation. No further details were provided by police. The...
WJLA
Hurricane Ian could impact the DMV as soon as this weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and early Tuesday morning made landfall over western Cuba where significant wind and storm surge impacts are occurring. Ian is now a major Hurricane, expected to make landfall Wednesday evening. HURRICANE TRACKER HERE:. The storm will weaken over land; however, tropical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Teacher Shortage: How Fairfax Co. is extending its recruitment efforts to Puerto Rico
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Leslian Luna worked as a teacher for nearly 20 years in Puerto Rico and is now employed at Laurel Ridge Elementary in Fairfax County, Va. "They're going good. I think the students, they improved a lot," Luna told 7News. The third-grade Spanish immersion teacher left...
WJLA
Virginia Task Force 1 arrives in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 was deployed Saturday to Florida to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane later this week. Task force officials said the 45-person team, made up of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team members, was sent to Florida to assist with preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian.
WJLA
Alexandria police deploy new tactics to attract new recruits
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the DMV are fighting crime and fighting to recruit and hold on to police officers. The Alexandria Police Department remains one of many departments solving crime and another problem -- the shortage of police officers. The department is competing with other police...
WJLA
Va. mother, son create inspirational active-wear brand to assist people with disabilities
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Since their business started in April, Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah have sold more than 150 products; sweatshirts and T-shirts that bear encouraging slogans. "We want this to be a big successful brand that is primarily run and operated by people with disabilities,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Suspect wanted in murder of Aryeh Wolf fires shots at officers, remains on the run
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are on the lookout for the suspect wanted in the murder of a 25-year-old Baltimore man who they say shot at officers and fled early Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C. Around 6:22 a.m., police said they received a 9-1-1 call from a woman that 27-year-old...
WJLA
International Burn Camp held in DC to help teen survivors cope with life-changing injuries
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dozens of teen burn survivors from across the United States and Canada will come together Monday in Washington, D.C. for a weeklong camp hosted by the IAFF Foundation and led by firefighters. During the camp, the teens will be able to talk with firefighters and other...
WJLA
New police hires may get a $15K hiring bonus in Fairfax County; zilch for current officers
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — New relief may be on the way for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) which is facing a staffing emergency. A newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the ordinance change on Oct. 11, 2022.
WJLA
Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
WJLA
Bowser celebrates grand opening of DC's first Lidl Food Market
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first Lidl Food Market will be celebrated Tuesday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders. Lidl Food Market is located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE in Skyland Town Center. A celebration is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m, but the store will officially...
WJLA
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group said students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on...
WJLA
FCPS superintendent reveals 'corrective action' plan after Glasgow Middle counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools officials held a meeting Tuesday to update Glasgow Middle School families about the results of an independent investigation regarding former counselor Darren Thornton's employment. According to the district, parents can expect to see more accountability from FCPS moving forward. Officials...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
Comments / 0