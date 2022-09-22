ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

WJLA

LIST | Sept. 30-Oct. 2: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for things to do this weekend in the DMV?. Heat Wave DC The Festival -- 1235 W St NE, Washington, DC. Oktoberfest -- Wunder Garten 1101 First St NE, Washington, DC. National Symphony Orchestra -- John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2700 F...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hurricane Ian could impact the DMV as soon as this weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and early Tuesday morning made landfall over western Cuba where significant wind and storm surge impacts are occurring. Ian is now a major Hurricane, expected to make landfall Wednesday evening. HURRICANE TRACKER HERE:. The storm will weaken over land; however, tropical...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Virginia Task Force 1 arrives in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 was deployed Saturday to Florida to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane later this week. Task force officials said the 45-person team, made up of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team members, was sent to Florida to assist with preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

Alexandria police deploy new tactics to attract new recruits

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the DMV are fighting crime and fighting to recruit and hold on to police officers. The Alexandria Police Department remains one of many departments solving crime and another problem -- the shortage of police officers. The department is competing with other police...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

New police hires may get a $15K hiring bonus in Fairfax County; zilch for current officers

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — New relief may be on the way for the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) which is facing a staffing emergency. A newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the ordinance change on Oct. 11, 2022.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Bowser celebrates grand opening of DC's first Lidl Food Market

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first Lidl Food Market will be celebrated Tuesday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders. Lidl Food Market is located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE in Skyland Town Center. A celebration is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m, but the store will officially...
WASHINGTON, DC

