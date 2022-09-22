ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

First deer a cherished memory for both parent and child

Fowler Cordray said his heart was pounding as he sat in the tree stand with his father, Kenneth, on an early September deer hunt. A big buck had moved into range, and the 9-year-old from Ravenel admitted to being nervous. He had missed opportunities on earlier hunts, but was anxious to harvest that first deer.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
WCBD Count on 2

Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation.   Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday.   Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780.  According […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Omar Shriners Pirate Unit

The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
abcnews4.com

Sign-ups for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program open Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Salvation Army of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties has announced the dates for the Angel Tree Program for those in need of Christmas gifts this year. Even though Christmas is roughly three months away, the Salvation Army is preparing. Sign-ups are from Monday, September...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
live5news.com

Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans. Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sunday fire damages home on Taber Circle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston. Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy