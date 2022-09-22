Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
The Post and Courier
First deer a cherished memory for both parent and child
Fowler Cordray said his heart was pounding as he sat in the tree stand with his father, Kenneth, on an early September deer hunt. A big buck had moved into range, and the 9-year-old from Ravenel admitted to being nervous. He had missed opportunities on earlier hunts, but was anxious to harvest that first deer.
live5news.com
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
live5news.com
Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished’ dog case
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in Summerville is offering $500 for any information that leads to criminal charges against the owner of a dog that was brought into the shelter. Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with missing/broken teeth. The dog,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Charleston Police to hold Crime Awareness Cookout Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will hold a community cookout on Monday night. According to the NCPD, the department will hold a Community Roll Call and Crime Awareness Cookout on Monday at 5 p.m. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Northwoods Baptist […]
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
abcnews4.com
Omar Shriners Pirate Unit
The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
abcnews4.com
Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
abcnews4.com
Sign-ups for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program open Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Salvation Army of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties has announced the dates for the Angel Tree Program for those in need of Christmas gifts this year. Even though Christmas is roughly three months away, the Salvation Army is preparing. Sign-ups are from Monday, September...
abcnews4.com
Leia's Story: Evening of Remembrance at McLeod Plantation on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Parks Foundation will host an Evening of Remembrance: Leia's Story this Sunday at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Leia is a young girl who was purchased by the McLeods in 1856 and lived her whole life at the plantation. "Leia’s story...
charlestondaily.net
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans. Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.
abcnews4.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
abcnews4.com
Cypress Gardens hosts free event Saturday for Berkeley Co. residents
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Cypress Gardens is calling all Berkeley County nature lovers!. Cypress Gardens is hosting a free event for Berkeley County residents this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last park admission is at 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency with a...
Sunday fire damages home on Taber Circle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston. Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential […]
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
Deputies to honor National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will honor murder victims at a ceremony on Sunday. September 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims. According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony on Sunday afternoon to remember those lost to […]
abcnews4.com
Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
Comments / 0