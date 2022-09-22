Read full article on original website
Related
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29
Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'
Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning
Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angelo Dawkins: Triple H Is Always In Our Ear Telling Us To Be Ourselves And Have Fun
Angelo Dawkins talks about Triple H's new role in WWE. Triple H is currently in charge of WWE creative in his newly-appointed role as WWE Chief Content Officer. But prior to the retirement of Vince McMahon, Triple H has been the guiding light behind WWE NXT and the development of several top WWE Superstars on the current roster.
WWE Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw 9/12 & WWE Smackdown 9/16/22
- Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment: Kenny Dykstra. - North American Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss: Jason Jordan. - Shotzi is now a babyface. Her tank was set to travel to Anaheim, but wasn't on the show. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was the Smackdown...
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/24): National Title Tournament Bout, Tyrus Speaks, US Tag Title Match
NWA USA Results (9/24) - NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) - Tyrus will cash in his Lucky 7 option and join the World Title at Hard Times 3. Billy Corgan will allow him to hold the TV Title until a new champion is crowned in a tournament.
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE
Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Chris Jericho On Turmoil In AEW: We're Not Gonna Miss A Beat, We're Gonna Be Stronger Than Ever
Chris Jericho comments on the vibe in the AEW locker room following AEW All Out. Following AEW All Out 2022, an altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks, resulted in multiple suspensions and title vacancies. In the weeks that followed, AEW rallied...
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More
STARDOM had one final show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix Final next weekend as it was time for STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2. Anyone who saw the first one knows how crazy these shows were. There was a giant inflatable slide, a Grim Reaper who happened to be Yuu, and so much more the first time around. Well, this time, the show had all of that plus two 5STAR Grand Prix matches on the card. Add in DJ Pretty Dragon playing music for everyone to get to the ring and you have some of the most enjoyable shows in wrestling all year.
WWE SmackDown Sees An Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Demo Rating On 9/23/22
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 24 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.385 million viewers in preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.338 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.431 million viewers. This number is an increase from last week's preliminary viewership of...
Battle Slam: Aftermath Results (9/25): Tournament For ICON World Championship
On September 25, Battle Slam held its 'Aftermath' event from the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. The show aired on FITE TV and centered around an eight-man tournament to crown the inaugural Battle Slam ICON World Champion. The results, courtesy of WrestleZone, and highlights are available below. Battle Slam:...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0