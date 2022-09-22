ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29

Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'

Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning

Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE

Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game

It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting

Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More

STARDOM had one final show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix Final next weekend as it was time for STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2. Anyone who saw the first one knows how crazy these shows were. There was a giant inflatable slide, a Grim Reaper who happened to be Yuu, and so much more the first time around. Well, this time, the show had all of that plus two 5STAR Grand Prix matches on the card. Add in DJ Pretty Dragon playing music for everyone to get to the ring and you have some of the most enjoyable shows in wrestling all year.
