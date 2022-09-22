Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
WEAU-TV 13
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
WIFR
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WDIO-TV
Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night
At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
WIFR
Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
nbc15.com
MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St. Outside of the McDonald’s on...
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
Freeport Police arrest 2 teens in gun investigation
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair. The […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22
OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
nbc15.com
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
