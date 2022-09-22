Horry County police find missing man safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m.
Editor's note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
