hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
WESH
Orange County homeless shelters preparing to help people as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some homeless shelters in Orange County are ready to open their doors for anyone in need if Tropical Storm Ian becomes too dangerous. Collecting extra food and clothing donations is the first big must, but making sure they have enough volunteers and space is extremely crucial.
WESH
Orange County residents filling sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Counties everywhere have been preparing for the possible impact. This weekend, sandbag distributions have been set up for local residents. A park saw a good sized-crowd. When WESH 2 was there Saturday morning, the sand pile was large, then when WESH came back later in...
Eye on the tropics: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida counties are starting to release information about sandbag availability as a tropical system looms in the Caribbean. Tropical Depression 9, now known as Tropical Storm Ian, formed Friday morning and could impact Florida by next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bay News 9
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County begins sandbag distribution
Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25, as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
orlandoweekly.com
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County eying Tropical Storm Ian closely amid beach erosion concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida faces a potential threat, Flagler Beach officials are keeping a close eye on the shoreline amid erosion concerns. City Manager William Whitson said they’re working with the county, using drones to monitor from the sky, specifically a stretch south of the pier north to about 4th Street.
WESH
Seminole County begins sandbag preps ahead of tropical storm arrival
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is beginning sandbag operations Friday as Tropical Depression 9 has Florida firmly set in its sights. Residents should go to Boombah Seminole County Sports Overflow Lot at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford. PICKUP TIMES:. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
WESH
WESH
Orlando leaders helping Puerto Rico residents while preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As local leaders try to help Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico, they're also faced with another challenge – preparing themselves for what Tropical Storm Ian could leave behind. Continued gatherings in Orlando are finding ways to best help people in Puerto Rico. "To be...
Villages Daily Sun
