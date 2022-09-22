ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic

Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game

It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'

Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Alan Angels Reveals That Brodie Lee Was Originally Hesitant About Dark Order's Being The Elite Bits

Alan Angels talks Brodie Lee and his hesitancy to do bits on Being The Elite. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Being The Elite underwent a lot of different changes and formats. As a result, the Dark Order ended up becoming a permenant fixture on the show every week, with members such as John Silver, Evil Uno, and 10 all benefiting from the extra screen time.
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Origin Of DX's Crotch Chop

Shawn Michaels discusses the origin of the crotch chop. The taunt became iconic throughout the Attitdue Era, as Michaels and his stablemates in D-Generation X often used it as a sign of defiance. It remains popular to this day, both in the wrestling world and beyond. In an interview with...
Tommy Fierro Recalls Working For WWE And Being An Extra At WrestleMania XV

Tommy Fierro recalls being an extra at WrestleMania during the peak of the Attitude Era and later being given the opportunity to work for WWE. ISPW promoter Tommy Fierro recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about his time in pro wrestling. During the interview, Fierro spoke about appearing at WrestleMania 15 as an extra.
