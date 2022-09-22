Read full article on original website
Kofi Kingston On His Longevity: I'm Blessed To Still Be Hungry, Healthy, And Having Fun
Kofi Kingston reflects on the longevity of his WWE career and says he's blessed to be where he is. Kingston debuted on WWE's main roster in 2008, and he has become one of the company's most decorated stars. He is a Grand Slam Champion, as he has held numerous titles. Almost 15 years later, Kingston remains featured on WWE SmackDown.
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic
Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Angelo Dawkins: Triple H Is Always In Our Ear Telling Us To Be Ourselves And Have Fun
Angelo Dawkins talks about Triple H's new role in WWE. Triple H is currently in charge of WWE creative in his newly-appointed role as WWE Chief Content Officer. But prior to the retirement of Vince McMahon, Triple H has been the guiding light behind WWE NXT and the development of several top WWE Superstars on the current roster.
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
Alan Angels Reveals That Brodie Lee Was Originally Hesitant About Dark Order's Being The Elite Bits
Alan Angels talks Brodie Lee and his hesitancy to do bits on Being The Elite. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Being The Elite underwent a lot of different changes and formats. As a result, the Dark Order ended up becoming a permenant fixture on the show every week, with members such as John Silver, Evil Uno, and 10 all benefiting from the extra screen time.
ODB Names Awesome Kong, The Beautiful People, And Gail Kim As Her Favorite Opponents In TNA
ODB names her favorite people to work with in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and looks back on working with Eric Young. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She won the Knockouts Championship four times, and she also captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. She later returned to the company in 2021.
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Origin Of DX's Crotch Chop
Shawn Michaels discusses the origin of the crotch chop. The taunt became iconic throughout the Attitdue Era, as Michaels and his stablemates in D-Generation X often used it as a sign of defiance. It remains popular to this day, both in the wrestling world and beyond. In an interview with...
Tommy Fierro Recalls Working For WWE And Being An Extra At WrestleMania XV
Tommy Fierro recalls being an extra at WrestleMania during the peak of the Attitude Era and later being given the opportunity to work for WWE. ISPW promoter Tommy Fierro recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about his time in pro wrestling. During the interview, Fierro spoke about appearing at WrestleMania 15 as an extra.
