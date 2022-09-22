Read full article on original website
Miss North Dakota is on her way to the Miss USA Stage
Native Americans do not refer to their regalia as costumes, so she is excited to share the meaning behind the jingle dress with others at the competition.
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
Fall foraging in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state. If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild. This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t...
Book about growing up in North Dakota in the 1950s wins national award, headed for the big screen
BISMARCK, N.D. – Windmills are an iconic piece of the North Dakota landscape. Early settlers used windmills to pump water from wells for livestock and household use. By 1954, most farms in the state had electricity, and windmills started to be phased out. But for the Pfeiffer sisters, who...
Carino's Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot - Classy Goodbye Post
Information For Those That Have A Carino's Gift Card
3 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest in the 701
Celebrate Oktoberfest In The Bismarck Mandan Area!
North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson
Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
North Dakota harvest strong as midwest suffers from widespread drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last April, after record-breaking blizzards blanketed the state with snow, only a few farmers would have guessed North Dakota would be set up for record breaking harvests this fall. For North Dakota farmers, their patience and persistence paid off. After last summer’s drought, then back-to-back blizzards...
Bismarck Gun Show fires off this weekend
One of the gun show's vendors, who is a store owner himself, talks about why he enjoys coming to the gun show every year.
Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans
Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
Legacy High introduces new homecoming king and queen
And he has advice for everyone, to help make you a better person.
Winter’s Almost Here, ND’s Largest Ski Resort Is Excited
SAVE BIG TODAY - ON SALE NOW for a short time are Season Passes. to North Dakota's largest ski resort, Huff Hills Ski Area!!!. The 2022-2023 Season Passes are on sale for $100 DOLLARS OFF. until October 15th at the following locations in Bismarck: 701 Cycle & Sport, Scheels in...
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
Avian Influenza Confirmed In Yet Another ND County
Six more North Dakota counties must suspend poultry events
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27
(Fargo, ND) -- One of the republican candidates for state representative in District 27 is talking about his motivation for running for office for the first time. "I found North Dakota and especially the Fargo metro area to be something that is very friendly to business creation, a great place to raise a family, and I just want to try to pay that forward in whatever way I can," said Josh Christy.
