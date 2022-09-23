ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' caught in Venezuela

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGli6_0i6DNiyc00

The military contractor known as 'Fat Leonard' – real name Leonard Francis -- has been caught, the U.S. Marshals Service told ABC News late Wednesday night.

He was found after an Interpol notice went out and was found in Caracas, Venezuela, while trying to board a flight.

The arrest was made by Venezuelan authorities based on a "Red Notice" from Interpol. The arrest was made on Tuesday but is just now becoming known.

"A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action," according to the Interpol website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBt2m_0i6DNiyc00
Interpol Venezuela Instagram/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Francis Leonard Glenn, known as Fat Leonard, after his capture in Maiquetia, Venezuela.
MORE: US Marshals offer $40,000 for information on escaped 'Fat Leonard'

Leonard was set to be sentenced on Sept. 22 after being found guilty in 2015 for bribing Navy officials with lavish gifts, prostitutes and cash. Authorities say he cut off his ankle monitor last week and had not been seen since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgPQW_0i6DNiyc00
Courtesy U.S. Marshals Service - PHOTO: Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis is seen in this undated photo released by the U.S. Marshals Service.

In one instance, according to the Justice Department, Francis was able to have a ship moved to a port he owned in Malaysia.

To date it remains one of the biggest naval scandals in United States history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEWCs_0i6DNiyc00
U.S. Marshals Service via Twitter - PHOTO: Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis is in the wanted poster released by the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Sept. 6, U.S. Marshals showed up at Francis' home after being alerted that his GPS ankle monitor was being tampered with, according to a press release from the agency.

Since 2013, there have been more than 30 U.S. Navy officers charged in connection with his case. A judge ruled that Francis had to forfeit the $35 million he was convicted of defrauding the U.S. government by when he over-billed government contracts and bribed naval officials.

The Marshals were offering a $40,000 reward for any information leading to Leonard's arrest.

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Us Marshals#U S Marshals Service#The U S Marshals Service#Venezuelan#Getty Images Photo#Navy#The Justice Department
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Twitter
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
Vice

Man Behind US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Hires a U-Haul, Cuts Ankle Tag, and Flees

His unassailable charm was said to have penetrated the U.S. Navy better than the Soviets ever could, as he gained unprecedented access to classified military information through a massive bribery network. Now, Leonard Glenn Francis has pulled off yet another daring feat, successfully escaping house arrest just weeks before he’s set to be sentenced for masterminding the Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
The Drive

Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle

The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

842K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy