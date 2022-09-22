Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kfornow.com
Motorcyclist dies in West Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle crash in West Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the intersection of South West 19th Street and West O Street just before 2:3o p.m. on Saturday afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
kfornow.com
NE Task Force One Members Helping With Search and Rescue In Puerto Rico
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force One, has been in Puerto Rico since early Tuesday morning, helping with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Fiona. Task Force One leader and Lincoln Fire & Rescue Captain Dan Ripley on Friday morning provided an update...
kfornow.com
LPD Searching for Suspect in Downtown Homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Downtown Lincoln. The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. This is the second homicide in the city...
