Human remains found inside suitcases during wellness check for NYC woman, police say

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Human remains were found inside two suitcases in a New York City apartment after police were sent to perform a wellness check.

The New York City Police Department said officers were to sent to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Lindwood Street in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon to perform a wellness check for a 22-year-old female.

When officers arrived on the scene, two suitcases containing human remains were found, the department said.

Residents of the building reported a foul smell coming from the apartment and the 22-year-old woman had not been seen in several days, WABC reported . The outlet added a security guard allegedly saw the woman's boyfriend and another man leave the apartment before the remains were discovered "in a bloody bathroom."

Authorities did not confirm if the remains belonged to the 22-year-old woman or if the entire body was accounted for in the remains found, adding the incident is still under investigation.

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death. USA TODAY has reached out to the medical examiner's office for additional information.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Human remains found inside suitcases during wellness check for NYC woman, police say

