ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Poll: A third of the public doesn't believe Trump had classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A third of the public does not believe former President Donald Trump had classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, a poll released Thursday by Marquette Law School found.

Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed who identify as Republicans believe Trump had classified documents, while 61% did not, the survey found.

The poll also found that 65% of those surveyed who identify as independent believe Trump had the government documents, while 34% did not.

Of Democrats surveyed, most of them – at 93% – believe he had the documents, while only 7% did not, according to the poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puzFQ_0i6DMuDT00
Pages from the order by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon naming Raymond Dearie as special master to serve as an independent arbiter and to review records seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ORG XMIT: DCJE393 Jon Elswick, AP

It also asked Republican respondents whether they’d like to see Trump run in 2024. The result showed an 8 percentage point decrease when the same question was asked in a July poll and this poll in September among Republicans who believe the former president should run in 2024.

Between July 5-12 of this year, 74% of Republicans surveyed said they would like Trump to run in the next presidential election; between Sept. 7-14, that number decreased to 66%.

Latest on Mar-a-Lago investigation: Appeals court grants DOJ investigative access to classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

New York lawsuit: Trump, family members sued by New York AG Letitia James, accused of massive fraud

The survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, interviewing 1,448 adults across the country, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August and collected 15 sets of classified documents. The Department of Justice is reviewing 100 individual documents for possible criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Poll: A third of the public doesn't believe Trump had classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

Comments / 7

Aaron
5d ago

My god I’m about to delete this app! Everyday it’s Trump Trump Trump! Meanwhile our country is going to hell along with the economy!

Reply(3)
2
Related
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning

Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Nine Percent#Election Fraud#Marquette Law School#Republicans#Democrats#Doj
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
Salon

Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

George Conway destroys Trump lawyer’s argument that classified docs are like “overdue library books”

Former President Donald Trump. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound on Monday, August 8, they were searching for classified government documents that, under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left office — not been transferred to private property in Palm Beach, Florida. James Trusty, one of Trump's attorneys, tried to downplay the severity of the situation by comparing the presence of those documents at Mar-a-Lago to an "overdue library book." But conservative attorney George Conway tore Trusty's analogy to pieces during a Friday morning, September 2 appearance on CNN's "New Day."
POTUS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

616K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy