How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 3
The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.
Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 3.
Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .
2023 CLASS
WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit caught three passes for 20 yards and added seven tackles, two passes defended and a 47-yard interception return in a 20-14 win over Mount Tahoma.
QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit piled up 516 yards of total offense in a 42-28 win over Camas . Completed 10-of-19 passes for 207 yards, and added 22 carries for 309 yards and touchdown runs of 85 and 57 yards, and a pair of two-point conversion runs.
OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit played left tackle for a Lancers offense that totaled 276 yards, and added two tackles in a 44-13 win over Kentwood .
TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, and added seven tackles, including two for losses, and one quarterback hurry in a 28-18 win over Sumner .
QB/DB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit is projected as a tight end in college, but is lining up at quarterback for the Chargers this season. Piled up 370 all-purpose yards and scored six total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing and two interception returns — in a 47-14 win over Decatur.
RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit caught three passes for 9 yards and a touchdown, ran for a two-point conversion, added a team-high 11 tackles, including three for losses and one sack, and caused a fumble in a 44-13 win over Kentwood .
WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Oregon State commit hauled in seven catches for 95 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 30 yards, and added three kickoff returns for 65 yards in a 63-21 loss to Lake Stevens .
OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit helped anchor both the offensive and defensive line in a 43-0 shutout of Thomas Jefferson .
RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit impacted all three phases in a 33-14 win over Bonney Lake . Rushed for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns, caught two passes for 90 yards and a score. Piled up a team-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and added an interception, a pass defended, blocked field goal and recorded two punts.
WR/DB David Wells, Lakes — Oregon State commit hauled in six catches for 113 yards and added a tackle in a 33-14 win over Bonney Lake .
2024 CLASS
RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries and added one catch for 4 yards, a pair of two-point conversion runs, four tackles and one sack in a 58-0 win over Central Kitsap . Has 13 total touchdowns through three games.
WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Four-star recruit had three catches for 73 yards and a 59-yard touchdown, and added five kickoff returns for 98 yards in a 63-21 loss to Lake Stevens .
WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit caught three passes for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-7 win over South Kitsap.
RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit piled up 162 all-purpose yards, including rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, in a 41-7 loss to Enumclaw.
QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 24-of-29 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in a 28-18 win over Sumner .
Comments / 0