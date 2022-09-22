How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 3

The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.

Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 3.

Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .

Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson breaks loose for the first of two touchdown runs against the Camas Papermakers in Saturday afternoon’s 4A football game at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Washington, on Sept. 17, 2022. Lincoln won the game, 42-28. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

2023 CLASS

WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit caught three passes for 20 yards and added seven tackles, two passes defended and a 47-yard interception return in a 20-14 win over Mount Tahoma.

QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit piled up 516 yards of total offense in a 42-28 win over Camas . Completed 10-of-19 passes for 207 yards, and added 22 carries for 309 yards and touchdown runs of 85 and 57 yards, and a pair of two-point conversion runs.

OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit played left tackle for a Lancers offense that totaled 276 yards, and added two tackles in a 44-13 win over Kentwood .

TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, and added seven tackles, including two for losses, and one quarterback hurry in a 28-18 win over Sumner .

QB/DB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit is projected as a tight end in college, but is lining up at quarterback for the Chargers this season. Piled up 370 all-purpose yards and scored six total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing and two interception returns — in a 47-14 win over Decatur.

RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit caught three passes for 9 yards and a touchdown, ran for a two-point conversion, added a team-high 11 tackles, including three for losses and one sack, and caused a fumble in a 44-13 win over Kentwood .

WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Oregon State commit hauled in seven catches for 95 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 30 yards, and added three kickoff returns for 65 yards in a 63-21 loss to Lake Stevens .

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit helped anchor both the offensive and defensive line in a 43-0 shutout of Thomas Jefferson .

RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit impacted all three phases in a 33-14 win over Bonney Lake . Rushed for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns, caught two passes for 90 yards and a score. Piled up a team-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and added an interception, a pass defended, blocked field goal and recorded two punts.

WR/DB David Wells, Lakes — Oregon State commit hauled in six catches for 113 yards and added a tackle in a 33-14 win over Bonney Lake .

Emerald Ridge quarterback Jake Schakel attempts a pass during the second quarter of a 4A SPSL game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

2024 CLASS

RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries and added one catch for 4 yards, a pair of two-point conversion runs, four tackles and one sack in a 58-0 win over Central Kitsap . Has 13 total touchdowns through three games.

WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Four-star recruit had three catches for 73 yards and a 59-yard touchdown, and added five kickoff returns for 98 yards in a 63-21 loss to Lake Stevens .

WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit caught three passes for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-7 win over South Kitsap.

RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit piled up 162 all-purpose yards, including rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, in a 41-7 loss to Enumclaw.

QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 24-of-29 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in a 28-18 win over Sumner .

STAT UPDATES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

