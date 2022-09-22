ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again

(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
SARTELL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
FARGO, ND
WJON

Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital

SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
kvsc.org

Large Pole Shed Near Kimball Total Loss in Fire

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a fire reported Thursday morning totally destroyed a pole shed near Kimball. On September 22 at 11:45 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County deputies got...
KIMBALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MN

