Goodbye, Summer: Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Sets Seasonal Closing Date
Time is running out to get a delicious frozen treat at the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen location. A sign on the building reads "Closing October 2nd," which means there is just over a week left to stop by for a Dilly Bar, Blizzard or Banana Split. The recently renovated Red...
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
fox9.com
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
kvsc.org
Large Pole Shed Near Kimball Total Loss in Fire
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a fire reported Thursday morning totally destroyed a pole shed near Kimball. On September 22 at 11:45 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County deputies got...
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
valleynewslive.com
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
