Fish for free in New York State this Saturday

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

NEW YORK STATE ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State residents and non-residents are invited to fish for free this Saturday, September 24th, without a fishing license.

This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

“From Babylon to Buffalo, Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity for New Yorkers to enjoy the outdoors at one of New York State’s many world-class fishing locations,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this weekend’s Free Fishing Day, support New York’s local economy, and see the benefits of our extensive conservation efforts to protect and enhance our natural resources.”

Participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “DEC is thrilled to support Free Fishing Days throughout the year to help introduce people to the sport of fishing. We continue to work to make fishing more accessible for local anglers of all skill levels to enjoy the excellent fishing in lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in every region.”

Those looking to participate can start planning their trip using the DEC’s ‘ Places to Fish’ webpage.

The sixth and last Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Veterans Day, November 11th.

