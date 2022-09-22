ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY

A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Family without home after Roseburg house fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY

COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG

Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Sept. 23

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male who is a California resident, was northbound and crossed the over the oncoming lanes, exited the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Hwy 199 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

