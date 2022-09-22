Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
KDRV
Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
kqennewsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY
A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
kptv.com
13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG
Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Sept. 23
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male who is a California resident, was northbound and crossed the over the oncoming lanes, exited the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Hwy 199 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
clayconews.com
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT KILLED IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 38. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male...
Comments / 0