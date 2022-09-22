Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prep Sports Notebook: Atwood paces SJO golf team, Spartan soccer team fall short
RANTOUL -- McGwire Atwood shot a 42 to lead the Spartan contingent during a triangle meet on Thursday at Willow Pond Golf Course. The Spartans finished second in the three-school event by just two strokes over Rantoul's combined score of 178. Jacob Kern and Ashten Cafarelli carded 42 and 43...
Spartan soccer team loses battle at STM
St. Joseph-Ogden defender Garrett Siems pushes the ball up the field in the second half. The Spartans fell 2-0 to the Sabers on the road on Thursday. Siems and his SJO teammates, with a record of 8 wins, 3 losses and a tie, hit the field again for a non-conference contest at Georgetown-Ridgefarm on Saturday, September 24. Match time scheduled for 9a. Then on Monday, the team will host Judah Christian with the opening touch at 4:30pm. See more photos from this game.
Prep Sports Notebook: Unity top in XC, SJO soccer post another win
BRAIDWOOD -- Unity won one match, tied two, and lost two at the Lady Comets volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Rockets fell 2-0 to Maroa-Forsyth and De La Salle in close contests. The Trojans prevailed 25-23, 25-14, and the Meteors from Chicago squeaked by UHS, 25-18, 25-20. The team split...
Former SJO three-sport athlete Brandi Burnett inducted into Hall of Fame
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Joseph native Dee Evans inducted into school Hall of Fame
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
The Gary Olson family inducted into Hall of Fame
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
With heart attacks, timing is everything and it can save your life
URBANA -- To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City, Illinois, woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Recognized for his contributions and dedication, Kermit Esarey is inducted into the 2022 SJO Hall of Fame
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free COVID-19 tests for everyone, new community site opens on campus Monday
URBANA -- Starting Monday, Champaign County residents will be able to take saliva-based COVID-19 test for free at SHIELD Illinois' new location at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East (CRCE). The free PCR tests will be available to anyone in the community and are being made available through a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois through federal funding.
Consider using bright light therapy to stave off seasonal affective disorder
BLOOMINGTON -- Now that Labor Day has come and gone, so have the days of summer sun into the evening hours. While this is a typical sign of changing seasons, it can also come with a change in mood for those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. It’s...
Which is flu shot is right for senior citizens?
DANVILLE --- As we enter fall, the emails from your workplace or pharmacy may start to pop up in your inbox. "It’s time for a flu shot!" It depends, says Jason Kole, MD, director of Emergency Department Services at OSF HealthCare in Danville, Illinois. Dr. Kole says every influenza...
Covid-19 booster shots available starting Monday, Sept 12
CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County residents over the aged 65 and older will be able to receive the latest Moderna or Pfizer Coronavirus booster shoot starting Monday, September 12, at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District office. Due to the current limited supply of the vaccine, administration of the boosters shots will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urbana's Canopy Club offering "Fee-Free" weekend starting Friday
URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.
Illinois theater convention September 24
CHICAGO -- The Illinois Theatre Association will hold its 2022 ITA Annual Membership Meeting & Award Celebration at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove on September 24. In addition to presenting annual excellence awards to Illinois thespians, the all-day event will include the induction of the 2022-2024 Board of Directors, workshops sponsored by the ITA, a special presentation on intimacy direction, and its Red Carpet Gala Award Luncheon.
CUPHD issues warning concerning rabid bats found in the area
CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District alerted the public today that a second bat was discovered and tested positive for rabies. Since the rabies virus can be transmitted to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal, they want to make sure the public is aware of the possible danger in the county.
Recipe: Smoked chuck beef ribs
Family Features -- For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes. In fact,...
Recipe: Get you grillin' on with something awesome
Family Features -- Summer is gone. The fall weather is making it way into Illinois taking its place. There's still more time to get out and grill some delicious food to enjoy after a Friday night football game or to serve when all the fellas are over Sunday's NFL game.
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
977
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0