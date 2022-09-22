St. Joseph-Ogden defender Garrett Siems pushes the ball up the field in the second half. The Spartans fell 2-0 to the Sabers on the road on Thursday. Siems and his SJO teammates, with a record of 8 wins, 3 losses and a tie, hit the field again for a non-conference contest at Georgetown-Ridgefarm on Saturday, September 24. Match time scheduled for 9a. Then on Monday, the team will host Judah Christian with the opening touch at 4:30pm. See more photos from this game.

SAINT JOSEPH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO