WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
Nebraska man who threatened wildlife officer gets prison
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. Cody Cape, 24, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man threatened to kill federal officer after being cited for fishing violation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Blair man will serve nearly a decade in prison after he threatened to kill a federal officer over a fishing violation ticket. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 117 months in prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
WOWT
Pro-choice rally held in front of Douglas County Courthouse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday marked exactly three months since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Activists gathered at the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse to hear from candidates who have voiced their support for abortion access. Speakers included Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood, District...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine possession. The U.S. Attorney announced that 52-year-old Wesley Preister was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Preister to...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest woman for shoplifting
Fremont police responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Nancy Jo Riggs, 54, of Fremont was arrested for shoplifting.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
1011now.com
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
WOWT
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
klin.com
Two Inmates From CCC-O Escape
Two inmates have gone missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was...
