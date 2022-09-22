Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Walk-In Tickets are Available for Today’s GOP Dinner
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be today, at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
kciiradio.com
Chief Lester Confirms Second Meeting to Address Homelessness in Washington
The Washington Public Library hosted a downtown forum with Main Street Washington and the Washington Police Department on August 22nd to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Several groups that assist the homeless population attended the meeting, including the Lighthouse Center, which provides its users with emergency housing, a food pantry, clothing, and transportation.
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
kciiradio.com
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
kciiradio.com
Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Monday at Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library will host its first Teen Advisory Board meeting of the year Monday, September 26th at 4:00 pm. This meeting will be open to all Washington community students enrolled in grades 6th and up. During the meeting, members will brainstorm and plan new library activities for the upcoming months and suggest new books and movies for the library.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Third Quarter Grants Announced
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County in 2021 and has granted approximately $13,818,000 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview
Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
cbs2iowa.com
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
KCRG.com
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday. Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.
iowapublicradio.org
West Liberty direct assistance program in limbo following mayor's resignation
It’s been a long year for West Liberty City Council. The volunteer fire department threatened to end services over issues with city management. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported the city’s hire of a former Marion police officer who was fired for dishonesty. And conversations over an American Rescue Plan-funded direct assistance program—while initially supported by the council—have stalled.
kciiradio.com
Local Farmer Directs Grant to ISU Extension and Outreach
Local farmer April Cuddeback recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Washington County. ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County will use the funds to support Ag in the Classroom with Diane Rinner. In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
kciiradio.com
Demon Domination: Washington Sweeps All Titles at Mount Pleasant Meet, Columbus Team Runners-Up
All that glitters was gold on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, and it all came back to Washington with the Demon cross country teams in a statement performance. The Washington boys won the large school division team title with their score of 27 points, Oskaloosa was second with 45. Demon Micah Rees was the individual meet champion in 16:10, scorching the field by nearly a minute. Other Washington finishers included Tyler Alderton third, Drew Horak sixth, Elijah Morris eighth, Lane Schrock ninth, Andrew Rees 10th and Andrew Shepherd 17th.
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Craft & Vendor Fair Held Last Weekend
The town of Wellman hosted its first ever Craft & Vendor Fair Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Located at the Wellman City Hall, the event offered delicious foods and drinks, along with beautiful crafts for all patrons. Sandra Klopp, a Wellman native, organized the event in an effort...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
