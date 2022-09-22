CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday. Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.

