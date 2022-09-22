Read full article on original website
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Third Quarter Grants Announced
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County in 2021 and has granted approximately $13,818,000 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
Halcyon House Washington Page Grace Voss and Kevin Flannery
On today’s program, 2022 Washington Homecoming Queen Grace Voss and King Kevin Flannery join KCII News Director Jerry Edwards during KCII’s live coverage of Spirit Night and Coronation Activities Thursday, September 22nd at the Washington High School Auditorium. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview
Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Mural Location Announced for Downtown Washington
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council announced the location of the future mural that will adorn downtown Washington. The 1,500 sq ft mural will be located on the side of the HR Block building and will be painted by Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh. This mural will...
Chief Lester Confirms Second Meeting to Address Homelessness in Washington
The Washington Public Library hosted a downtown forum with Main Street Washington and the Washington Police Department on August 22nd to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Several groups that assist the homeless population attended the meeting, including the Lighthouse Center, which provides its users with emergency housing, a food pantry, clothing, and transportation.
Walk-In Tickets are Available for Today’s GOP Dinner
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be today, at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board overheard a pair of financial reports from the environmental and public health departments. The board approved an update to the Procedure Manual for Grant to Counties and discussed the changes that have been made to the Iowa Cottage Food Law.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Monday at Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library will host its first Teen Advisory Board meeting of the year Monday, September 26th at 4:00 pm. This meeting will be open to all Washington community students enrolled in grades 6th and up. During the meeting, members will brainstorm and plan new library activities for the upcoming months and suggest new books and movies for the library.
English Valleys High School Conducts Intruder Drill
On Wednesday, September 14, English Valleys students and staff participated in a drill, simulating an intruder inside the building. While Iowa law requires schools to organize at least four tornado drills and four fire drills per year, intruder drills like this occur once every other year. This is due to the fact that police, fire, and EMS are all involved.
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
