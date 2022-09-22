ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Toyota President Of Racing Development Takes Blame For Ending Kyle Busch’s Season

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFnqx_0i6DHwsI00

This past weekend, Kyle Busch was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway after suffering from engine failure.

Needless to say, Toyota is truly feeling the weight of costing Busch the possibility at another championship.

David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development, told NBC Sports that it was “the worst nightmare imaginable for me personally and for our team,” stating:

“We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship.”

This isn’t the first time he’s suffered from engine failure this year, as Busch was eliminated from Darlington a few weeks back for the same reason in the opening round. Twice in three weeks for the two-time champ? Pretty ridiculous.

Wilson assured that changes have been made to the Toyota engines before Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, to assure something like this doesn’t happen again:

“We’re not giving up our performance potential. We feel like it’s conservative enough to get us kind of out of this danger zone.”

After Busch’s elimination, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are the only two Toyota drivers racing in the championship.

Wilson added:

“Whether we’re so fortunate enough to possibly win a championship with either Christopher or Denny later this year, I’m still going to be haunted by what happened, not just in Bristol, but Darlington as well. Two engine failures across three weeks is unheard of. It’s unacceptable.”

Wilson also explained what happened with Busch at Darlington and Bristol:

“We have some sort of an instability in our valve train and it seems to be triggered by us running into NASCAR’s mandated rev limiter, interestingly enough.

He buzzed the rev limiter hard, and a lap-and-a-half later, his engine let go. Now, just to be clear, our stuff should be durable enough. It should be tough enough to handle that.

At Bristol, NASCAR miscalculated the gear ratio. It was too short. When Kyle, particularly when he was running that upper groove in fifth gear, he was hitting the rev limiter, almost every lap. The fact is that right now we just don’t have enough durability margin in our valve train. That’s on us.”

Wilson admitted that new adjustments in their rules for engines has stirred some problems.

And of course, there’s the conspiracy that Toyota was giving Busch weaker engines because they knew he was about to leave Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing next season, but Wilson denied the rumors:

“I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody who takes their responsibility as greatly as I do.

And I’ll say for those fans who are actually ignorant enough to suggest that this is some sort of a mastermind conspiracy to rid ourselves of Kyle Busch early, I would simply say go back to trying to find the edge of the flat earth. It’s absurd.”

He also noted that he and Busch talked after his decision to move on from Joe Gibbs Racing:

“We both underscored our intent to have a mic drop moment in Phoenix, in he’s going to win his third championship and he’s going to take that championship with him.

Obviously, for Toyota, losing Kyle in a run through a championship is a massive setback. Kyle Busch is money in the playoffs. … By losing him, we take a big hit. There’s zero upside. There’s zero upside. It’s just a crushing blow to our organization.

There’s nothing I can do. I’ve apologized to Kyle. I’ve apologized to (Joe) Gibbs. This is on us and hated that we let them down.”

As much as you love to hate Kyle Busch sometimes, it sucks not having him making a deep run in the playoffs.

If you love NASCAR, and racing in general, you want to see the sport’s best drivers in the final, and Kyle is definitely one of them.

The first race of the Cup Series Round of 12 gets underway this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Comments / 14

Michael Norris
3d ago

Toyota should take responsibility for ruining NASCAR. NASCAR sold out the sport for Toyotas money. Haven't watched since.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Racecar Driver Throws Punches After Accident

Things got bit testy at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Late model stock racer Andrew Grady lost his mind on Davey Callihan and his No. 41 vehicle following an accident in Heat 1 and even had to be carried away by pit members:. Viewers chimed in on social media after seeing...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Richard Childress
Outsider.com

NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan

Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wrecks, Car Catches Fire While Leading at Texas Motor Speedway

Just when we thought there couldn’t be more wrecks and spinouts in this NASCAR race, Chase Elliott proved otherwise while leading. Stage 2 saw a very serious wreck when Cody Ware hit the wall on the track and pit road and his car caught fire. He was taken to the infield care center. Elliott followed that up with an incident of his own. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to exit the car.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richard Childress Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Bristol Motor Speedway#Toyota Racing Development#Nbc Sports#Texas Motor Speedway
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Road & Track

Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.

Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
FORT WORTH, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

198K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy