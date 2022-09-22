Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor
Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday before more than 300 Wisconsin education, business, and community leaders, faculty, staff, and students. Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. The formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of...
spmetrowire.com
Learn to Curl classes forming
The Sentry Curling Center is holding a series of Learn to Curl classes beginning on Sept. 29. The classes are open to all ages and abilities. All equipment will be provided and the registration fee is $15. Attendees will receive a brief off-ice introduction, then about one hour of ice time.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
spmetrowire.com
Peter Jr. “Don” Adamczak, 88
Peter Jr. “Don” Adamczak, also known as Donnie Adams, 88, of Stevens Point, died peacefully Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home with his loving family and under the care of Promedica Hospice Care. Peter was born September 17, 1934 in the Town of Stockton to the late...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double
MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
spmetrowire.com
Plover to hold public Arbor Day celebration
The Village of Plover will hold its annual Arbor Day celebration on Oct. 4. This year’s celebration is being sponsored by Don Jochman, Green Thumb Sprinklers and Landscaping, and 3D Tree Planting LLC. The celebration, which includes a reading of the village’s Arbor Day Proclamation, will be held at...
spmetrowire.com
Dewey firefighters practice forcible entry
A former Stevens Point firefighter returned to his old stomping grounds this week to provide a little training for brethren in Dewey. David Briggs, 38, left the SPFD over a year ago but still works as a full-time firefighter in Central Wisconsin, mainly as a training officer. He said he launched his business, Firefighter Training, Development, and Coaching, on Sept. 1, 2021, and business is good.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
spmetrowire.com
Column: Perhaps if there is no useful purpose for it, just let it go
My wife is always chiding me because I have a tendency to hang on to things “just in case I need it.” I may not have a use for it right then and there, but you never know. Sometimes I am vindicated, but usually not. Government is kind...
WSAW
Wisconsin seeing rise in STD cases
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC is reporting an increase in sexually transmitted diseases in 2021 with 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. According to the CDC, the number of syphilis cases reported is the highest in three decades. Wisconsin is also seeing more cases, with a...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
spmetrowire.com
City amps up perks to attract new employees
City leaders have approved steps that begin making municipal employment more attractive. The September personnel committee vot...
Police waiting on DNA before releasing name in Portage County suspicious death
Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released. A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WEAU-TV 13
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
stevenspoint.news
Friends of 2713, Stevens Point Police seek information on summer vandalism
STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Police Department and the Friends of 2713 continue to seek information on vandalism that occurred during the summer months at the Engine 2713 and Caboose 158 display. “On July 31, I received a call from a Stevens Point Police officer that there had...
